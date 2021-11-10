Sharmila’s padayatra comes to a halt!

The ongoing padayatra in Telangana being conducted by YSRTP president YS Sharmila came to a halt on Wednesday (today).

Sharmila was forced to halt her padayatra following the election code of conduct coming into force in Telangana with the issuance of notification by Election Commission of India to conduct MLC polls for 12 seats under local bodies quota.

Sharmila started her padayatra ‘Praja Prasthanam’ on October 20 from Chevella constituency in Ranga Reddy district.

The padayatra was supposed to go on for 400 days covering 4,000 kilometres.

However, Sharmila was forced to halt the yatra after 20 days.

Sharmila said she will resume her yatra after MLC polls in December.

Sharmila is now planning to hold 72-hour deeksha at Indira Park in Hyderabad in support of farmers demanding the government to procure paddy from farmers in both kharif and rabi seasons as usual for MSP (minimum support price).