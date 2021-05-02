Election Counting: Initial results conform to the predictions

Today is a big day in the political arena of India. By the end of today, we will have the results for not only the state assembly elections of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Kerala , but also for the bypoll elections of Nagarjunasagar and Tirupati. The initial results in all these areas seem to conform to the predictions. Details as follows.

Ruling party advantage in bypolls:

In the initial rounds, Nomula Bhagat, the ruling TRS party’s candidate in Nagarjunasagar,is in the leading. The Congress candidate and the veteran Jana Reddy is trailing and the BJP candidate does not seem to have made any impact as of now.

YSRCP candidate Guru Murthy is also leading in the Tirupati MP by-election. In the first round of counting in Tirumala, a total of 3,000 votes were counted and out of them 2,500 votes were polled to the YSRCP. Telugu Desam Party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi came out of the counting center after seeing these results. YSRCP leaders are signaling that they are going to win by a huge majority, TDP party, however, is alleging that YSRCP did election mal-practices by bringing fake voters from other places. It is interesting to note that BJP did not even have a counting agent in Tirupati.

Stalin will be next CM of Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance racing towards the magic number. The AIADMK party, which has garnered a lot of anti incumbency since Jayalalithaa’s death, is lagging behind. But the party is actually performing better compared to some of the exit polls that predicted wash out of the AIADMK party. Meanwhile, DMK chief ministerial candidate Stalin and AIADMK chief ministerial candidate Palaniswami are leading in their respective constituencies. Along with them, TTV Dinakaran and film actor Kamal Haasan are also leading in their respective constituencies. Another actress Khushboo is lagging behind though. The DMK, however, is heading for a clear lead. Out of total 234 seats, DMK is showing lead in 134 seats at the moment.

In Puducherry, the NDA continues to have a slight lead. It is known news that the BJP overthrew the Congress government through the lieutenant governor just a few months before the elections. Out of 30 seats, AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 13 seats while DMK-Congress is leading in 8 seats.

West Bengal highlights: TMC leading but Mamata trailing

The neck to neck battle continues in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is leading in 161 seats while BJP is leading in 116 seats at the moment. Left party, that ruled the state for decades earlier, is now leading only in 5 seats. Another highlight is, though TMC is leading and racing towards the clear majority, the party supremo Mamata Banerjee is trailing behind BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. It is known news that he was earlier with TMC and was at top 2 position but he defected into BJP in the last minute.

NDA leading in Assam

Even in Assam, the results are in line with exit polls. The NDA alliance is leading in 59 seats while the UPA alliance is leading in 26 seats only. NDA is reaching towards clear majority here.

LDF leads in Kerala

In Kerala, the LDF Is all set to rewrite history and get into power for the second time. Out of 140 seats, LDF is leading in 78 seats. UDF is leading in 60 seats. Metro Sreedharan, the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, is also in lead. Similarly, Chief Minister Vijayan also in lead. Congress chief Omen Chandy is also in the lead. The competition continues mainly between the LDF and the UDF. The NDA coalition is leading in only 2 seats.

The final results are expected by this evening.