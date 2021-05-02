Nithiin gives his nod for his Next

Young actor Nithiin delivered two back to back duds this year with Check and Rang De. The actor was in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for Power Pet but the film stands canceled. The shoot of his next film Maestro is completed and the film releases soon. Nithiin is holding talks with several directors for his next and the latest update says that the young actor gave his nod for talented writer turned director Vakkantham Vamsi. The project is under pre-production currently.

The film will start rolling during the second half of this year and Tagore Madhu is on board to produce this prestigious project of Nithiin. The young actor is keen to team up with successful directors and his production house Sreshth Movies is in talks with a couple of young successful directors for Nithiin. An announcement about Nithiin and Vakkantham Vamsi’s film will be made soon.