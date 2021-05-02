Kalyanram’s next gets an Interesting title?

Nandamuri Kalyanram is on a break and is not in a hurry. He signed his next for the top production house Mythri Movie Makers and the project will be directed by a debutant Rajendra. The shoot of the film commenced recently and came to a halt after the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus. ‘Amigos’ is the title considered for this interesting entertainer. The hunt for the leading lady is currently on and the makers will make an official announcement soon.

Kalyanram transformed himself for the role and he will be seen in a lean and young look. Amigos is expected to have its release next year. His last movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa ended up as a dud. He is also holding talks for an action entertainer titled Tughlaq. Venu Mallidi is the director and the project got delayed due to various reasons. NTR Arts will produce this new age entertainer.