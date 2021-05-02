YCP heading for a massive majority in Tirupati

The YCP expectations are coming true in the Tirupati by-election counting result today. Even in the first few rounds, it became clear that YCP nominee Dr. Gurumurthy is heading for a massive majority. TDP nominee Panabaka Lakshmi received a big setback in the counting of the first 3,000 votes itself of which the YCP candidate got 2,500. This came as a big jolt to the counting agents of the TDP. Even the YCP leaders were surprised at the huge difference.

By the end of the 4th round, the YCP got a majority of over 13,991 votes. The votes polled by the YCP were 31,511 as against 17,520 of the TDP and 2,191 of the BJP. The initial trend continued as Dr. Gurumurthy maintained a steady rise in his massive lead with each round.

At the end of the 6th round, the YCP majority was increased to 22,287 votes. The YCP nominee got a total of 47,098 votes, TDP 24,811 and BJP 3,694. The YCP majority was increased to 29,360 votes by the seventh round.

The YCP Ministers have predicted that their party majority would reach anywhere near 4.5 lakh this time. In the 2019 polls, the YCP got 2.28 lakh majority. Political observers have been saying that a majority less than one lakh would be a big setback to the ruling YCP.