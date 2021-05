Nagarjuna Sagar election counting

The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) is heading for a victory in Nagarjunasagar Assembly by poll held on April 17.

The counting of votes started at 8am today.

As per latest reports, TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat secured a lead of 2665 votes over his nearest rival K Jana Reddy of Congress after three rounds of counting.

While Bhagat was polled 3421 votes, Jana Reddy got 2882 votes.

The counting will be done in 25 rounds.