Jagan next target Jayadev and Amara Raja

In the last few days, the Government has been targetting the TDP leaders one by one. Dhulipalla Narendra was arrested. Social media case was filed against Devineni Uma. Now, the Jagan Reddy Government has targetted TDP Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and his family owned Amara Raja Batteries. Taking its revenge game a step forward, the Government got the electricity officials to stop power supply to the industries of Amara Raja Batteries located near Tirupati in the Chittoor district.

The power supply was cut off and closure notices were issued to the MP’s industries, saying that the AP Pollution Control Board has found violations in pollution control norms by the industries. However, the officials have indicated in their notices that the Amara Raja management may negotiate the issue with them.

Of late, the YCP is bringing greater pressure on the officials of different wings to coerce the TDP leaders. In the past, the YCP leaders issued political threats to Galla Jayadev not to get actively engaged in the TDP protest programmes. Jayadev has been in the forefront of the Amaravati Capital City agitation.

Nearly 16,000 employees are dependent on Amara Raja Batteries and another 20,000 derive indirect employment opportunities. The Amara Raja management has however clarified that they have conformed to the pollution norms.