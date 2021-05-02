Andhra clocks highest single-day spike of 19,412 Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 19,412 Covid cases, taking the tally to 11,21,102, health officials said.

As many as 61 more people succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor, East Godavari, and Guntur districts reported 2,768, 2,679, and 2,048 Covid cases respectively on Saturday.

Besides, Guntur reported 1,750 cases, followed by Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts with 1,722 cases each. Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore, and West Godavari recoreded 1,381, 1,106, 1,091, and 1,053 infections respectively.

The remaining three districts, with sub-thousand tallies are YSR Kadapa with 792 cases, followed by Krishna with 6,694 cases, and Vizianagaram with 606 cases.

Authorities said 98,214 cases were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 11,579 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stand at 9,82,297.