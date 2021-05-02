TS Govt to provide free home delivery of medical kits for Covid patients

The Telangana state government on Saturday (today) decided to provide free home delivery of medical kits for Covid patients recovering under home isolation.

The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Oxygen supply will be created for an additional 10,000 beds in Government hospital taking the total to 20,000.

Last year in September there were 18,232 covid beds in the State in Government and private Sector. This has been increased to 49,133 beds. Special efforts are on to further increase the number to 60,000 beds.

Call centres in all districts to cater to needs of Covid positive patients.

In GHMC, call centre (040-21111111) to provide support to covid patients.

Arrangements for further 5 lakh free medical kits in addition to the existing stock of 7.5 lakh for covid patients in home isolation and other symptomatic persons.

It was decided to increase beds particularly in NIMS (500), Sarojini Devi (200), Chest hospital (50), Gandhi (200), TIMs (200).

Further covid beds in hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), Ameerpet (50) will be set up in about a week.