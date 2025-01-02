x
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi

Published on January 2, 2025

The famed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) received Rs 1365 Cr Hundi collections in 2024 year, as total 2.55 Cr devotees visited the sacred pilgrimage place to have Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

TTD authorities released the important data relating to 2024, as the year ended, highlighting the popularity of Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Tirumala temple has been an important pilgrim place for Hindus across the globe and devotees visit the temple in large numbers all through the year. Devotees are so enamored by the Tirumala, about 99 lakh devotees, have tonsured their heads, as devotional offering to Lord Srinavasa.

We all know how famous Tirupati laddoo is. Devotees not just see Tirupati Laddus as sacred but also relish them for their taste. Inspite of controversies over Laddoo prasadam last year, the famed sweet offering, still has huge demand from devotees. Total 12.14 Cr Laddoos were sold by TTD authorities in 2024.

The Anna Prasadam offered at Tirumala also saw huge numbers, as total 6.30 Cr devotees had Anna Prasadam at Tirumala.

These statistics prove the evergreen and endearing love of devotees towards Tirumala Tirupati.

