x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
View all stories
Home > Politics

“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”
image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque

“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made controversial comments on Allu Arjun’s arrest, saying that Revanth Reddy has become ‘Pan-India CM’ after Pushpa 2 star’s arrest.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who represents Bhongir Loksabha segment, made these controversial comments, while having a chit chat with media persons in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

“Revanth Reddy is a common man’s CM and sees no difference between rich and poor. He treats everyone fairly and impartially. He has followed the same even in case of film star Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2 became pan India hit. Likewise Revanth Reddy became pan India CM after Allu Arjun’s arrest,” quipped MP Kiran Kumar Reddy.

While Kiran Kumar Reddy might have made these comments in lighter vein, they have the potential to irk Allu Arjun fans and Telugu film industry. These comments also support the argument that Congress Govt arrested Allu Arjun as Revanth Reddy was personally involved in it. At a time when CM himself has been making efforts to dispel the talk that he has no personal interest in Allu Arjun’s arrest, MP Kiran Reddy’s comments will create an opposite public perception.

Both Congress party and Telugu Film Industry (TFI) are trying to put behind the controversial issues which occured between them in 2024 and work together in an amicable environment. But Chamala Kiran’s comments will keep the controversy burning.

Previous Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque
image
All Eyes on Thaman

Latest

image
“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”
image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque

Most Read

image
“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”
image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland