“Revanth Reddy is ‘Pan-India CM’ after Allu Arjun’s arrest”

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made controversial comments on Allu Arjun’s arrest, saying that Revanth Reddy has become ‘Pan-India CM’ after Pushpa 2 star’s arrest.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who represents Bhongir Loksabha segment, made these controversial comments, while having a chit chat with media persons in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

“Revanth Reddy is a common man’s CM and sees no difference between rich and poor. He treats everyone fairly and impartially. He has followed the same even in case of film star Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2 became pan India hit. Likewise Revanth Reddy became pan India CM after Allu Arjun’s arrest,” quipped MP Kiran Kumar Reddy.

While Kiran Kumar Reddy might have made these comments in lighter vein, they have the potential to irk Allu Arjun fans and Telugu film industry. These comments also support the argument that Congress Govt arrested Allu Arjun as Revanth Reddy was personally involved in it. At a time when CM himself has been making efforts to dispel the talk that he has no personal interest in Allu Arjun’s arrest, MP Kiran Reddy’s comments will create an opposite public perception.

Both Congress party and Telugu Film Industry (TFI) are trying to put behind the controversial issues which occured between them in 2024 and work together in an amicable environment. But Chamala Kiran’s comments will keep the controversy burning.