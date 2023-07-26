Energetic and Youthful first single of Tillu Square

Advertisement

DJ Tillu has become one of the cult youthful entertainers of Telugu Cinema. Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Tillu became a star with the film and he is now known as Star Boy.

The character has become synonymous with outspoken and on-your-face fun men. And many youngsters are happy to impersonate Tillu and talk like him.

Like the lines, songs from DJ Tillu have also become huge chartbusters. Especially, Ram Miriyala song, “Tillu anna DJ Pedithe” became hugely popular. Now, the composer is back with “Ticket Eh Konakunda” for Tillu Square.

The song is great fun and addictive with lyrics that call back to DJ Tillu and alert him before falling for Anupama Parameswaran.

Mallik Ram is directing the film and Navin Nooli is editing it. More details about the film will be announced soon.