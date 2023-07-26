Ram Charan to unveil Bhola Shankar Trailer

Megastar Chiranjeevi will test his luck for the second time this year and the film titled Bhola Shankar is hitting the screens next month. The teaser and the songs have been impressive. All eyes are now focused on the film’s trailer. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will unveil the trailer of Bhola Shankar tomorrow at 4:05 PM. Charan will unveil the trailer through his social media page. Meher Ramesh is the director of Bhola Shankar, a mass entertainer.

Keerthy Suresh played Chiranjeevi’s sister and Tamannaah romanced Megastar. AK Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Manisharma’s son Mahati Swarasagar scored the music and background score. Chiranjeevi is on a break and he would promote Bhola Shankar till the film hits the screens.