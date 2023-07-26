Buzz: Nagarjuna in Dhanush’s Film?

Tamil actor Dhanush is equally focused on Telugu films along with his Tamil projects. The actor also hiked his fee after the super success of Sir. Even before Sir, Dhanush signed a film in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the film is a pan-Indian attempt. The movie was launched long ago and the shooting formalities will start later this year. As per the ongoing buzz, King Nagarjuna will have a crucial and important role in this untitled film. An official announcement is expected very soon.

Top music composer AR Rahman will score the music and background score. Asian Suneil’s Sri Venkateswara Cinemas are the producers. The makers will make an official announcement about the other cast and crew members soon.