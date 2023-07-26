A Challenge Ahead For Prashanth Neel

With the request of Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel has halted his promotions of Salaar film for a while as it would not clash with the promotions of Adipurush. Salaar is scheduled for September release. Prabhas next film Kalki 2898 AD has started its promotions with a bang and shifted the audience’s complete focus to Kalki.

Now, Prashanth Neel has a challenge to dominate Prabhas’ fans with Salaar promotions. The content of Kalki had hit the social media by storm, team of Salaar has to reach the high expectations dominating Kalki. As the film date is nearing for release, Salaar team needs to start their promotions very soon. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film has Pruthviraj Sukumar and Shruti Haasan in the key lead roles.