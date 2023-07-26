No Confidence Motion on Modi government accepted, what next?

Manipur violence issue is shaking the entire India and opposition parties decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. Debate going on in political circles about what could happen next in Indian politics. Details are as follows.

Article 118 of the Constitution permits each house of Parliament to make its own rules for the conduct of business. Using this constitutional provision, Lok Sabha formulated Rule 198 which specified the procedure for a motion of no-confidence. Any member may give a written notice; the speaker shall read the motion of no-confidence in the House and ask all those persons to rise who favor that the motion be taken up. If there are 50 MPs in favor, the speaker allows a date for discussing the motion. Using this provision, Congress legislator Gaurav Gogoi, who is from Assam, prior at 9:20 am presented the notification on behalf of the IN.D.I.A group. The main demand is that Modi should answer on the issue of Manipur violence. Speaker Om Birla said that he would announce a date for debate soon after consulting the leaders of all political parties.

However, the fate of this motion can be easily predicted as the numbers are in favor of the Modi government. However, leaders from the opposition party say that the numbers and outcome of the motion are not as important as compelling Modi to speak on Manipur violence. However, Prime Minister Modi already broke his silence on the Manipur issue and said that the incident had “shamed India” and that the attackers wouldn’t be spared. He also urged political parties not to politicize the issue of Manipur and collectively strive for a solution. Even home minister Amit Shah already told the Lok Sabha earlier this week that the government was ready to discuss the issue of Manipur violence.

Trivia of NCM on Modi government:

· This is the second such No confidence motion on the Modi government since NDA came to power in 2014. The first one was moved by TDP on NDA in 2018 for Special category status for AP. It was AP politics that drove the sequence of events leading to the No confidence motion on the Modi government. The war of words between the YSRCP party and Jana Sena chief Pawan in 2018 regarding special category status led to events where Pawan Kalyan challenged Jagan to initiate a No-confidence motion on the Modi government. YSRCP accepted the challenge of Pawan but YSRCP MPs resigned from parliament without initiating NCM. Then TDP initiated a no-confidence motion on the Modi government.

· There is a 5-year-old video that went viral today on social media and in that video, Modi was seen sarcastically asking opposition parties in 2018 to prepare for NCM again in 2023.

