Bollywood Bombshell in Varun Tej’s Next?

Mega Prince Varun Tej has signed a new film and it will have a grand launch tomorrow in Hyderabad. Palasa fame Karuna Kumar will direct the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. As per the update, Bollywood glamorous beauty Nora Fatehi will be seen in a small role and she would also shake her leg with Varun Tej in a peppy item number. Vyra Entertainment which is producing Nani’s Hi Nanna will produce this film.

Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna and the film is heading for August 25th release. He is currently shooting for a pan-Indian film produced by Sony Pictures and the film is expected to release during the end of this year.