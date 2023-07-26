Ram Pothineni’s Special Gesture To Baby Heroine

It is no secret that Ram Pothineni has a huge lady following. He is a hot favourite amongst the female section of the audience, thanks to his charming looks and all the rom-coms he did back in the day.

In a recent interview, native Telugu actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who has tasted a huge success with Baby, had revealed that she herself is a fan of Ram. She called Ram her favorite hero.

Now, in a warm gesture of reciprocating the love and admiration, Ram has sent a flower bouquet and a congratulatory note to Vaishnavi following the success of Baby.

Vaishnavi took to social media to share the snap of her posing with the bouquet sent by Ram. “Thank you Ram Garu for sending flowers and your best wishes to me and baby team❤️ @ramsayz” she captioned the pic.

Vaishnavi is evidently suoer pleased with the warm gesture from Ram. This also shows his humility.

Ram is now awaiting the release of Skanda which is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and he recently started shooting for Double Ismart.