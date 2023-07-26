Prabhas back to Hyderabad

Pan-Indian star Prabhas flew to USA right before the release of Adipurush. The top actor was holidaying in the nation from a long time and he recently participated in the Event of Kalki 2898 AD that took place in San Diego, USA. After almost 50 days of break and holiday, Prabhas is back to Hyderabad this morning. The actor will complete the pending portions of Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel soon and he would complete one more schedule of Kalki 2898 AD next month.

Prabhas will promote Salaar that is slated for September 28th release. Prashanth Neel is the director and the film is carrying terrific expectations. After back-to-back debacles, the actor is in plans to bounce back with Salaar. The film is made in two parts. Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s untitled film are slated for next year release. Prabhas will also join the sets of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit this year.