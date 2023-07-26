Pawan Kalyan appeal to Tamil Film Industry

Pre release event of BRO is held grandly on Tuesday evening. During this event, Pawan Kalyan made interesting comments on the ongoing issue of Tamil film industry. Details as follows.

It is known news that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) recently announced new regulations for Kollywood. FEFSI is an Indian organization that includes technicians from 23 unions from various areas of the Tamil film industry. As per their new rules, only Tamil actors should be cast in Tamil films. Furthermore, they declared that Tamil films should only be filmed in Tamil Nadu, unless it is necessary to shoot outside the state or country. These regulations caused a great deal of distress to many people. Social media users voiced their disapproval of the rules. Not many film personalities came forward to openly comment on this issue.

However, Pawan Kalyan dared to talk openly on this issue. He appealed to Tamil film industry to come out of this kind of narrow mindset. He stated that there should be no language barrier for artistes and technicians. He added that Samudrakhani, even though a Tamilian, is now directing a Telugu film. He also reminded that AM Ratnam, even though belongs to Andhra Pradesh, gave biggest hits like Gentleman in Tamil film industry. He told several people like Urvashi Routela, Neeta etc who come from different places of the country worked for BRO movie. He advised that there is nothing wrong in protecting the employment of local people but Kollywood should not completely shut the doors for the artistes of other languages.

We need to wait and see how Tamil film industry reacts to his statements.