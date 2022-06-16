Epic Love Story Virata Parvam USA Premieres from Today

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati and the very talented Sai Pallavi starrer epic love story Virata Parvam will have its USA Premieres from today. Radhakrishna Entertainments is releasing the movie in overseas.

Directed by Venu Udugula and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions, the film has garnered lots of curiosity with its gripping trailer and chartbuster album. Expectations are obviously high on the movie.

Virata Parvam is based on true incidents of naxalite movement in 90s and the movie was made with high technical standards. The film was already screened for several celebrities and Venu udugula has been winning accolades for his remarkable story-telling.

The movie also features some stellar cast, wherein top-notch technical team handled different crafts. Virata Parvam is going to give a completely new experience to overseas audience. In fact, Telugu audience haven’t witnessed such epic love story narrated in realistic manner in recent times.

