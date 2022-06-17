Shocking budget for Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya is making his digital debut with Dhootha which happens to be the first Telugu Original from Amazon Prime. Vikram Kumar directed this web series and the post-production work is in the final stages. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker will be seen in other prominent roles. The total budget of Dhootha is said to be Rs 45 crores which is the highest ever for a Telugu web series. Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya have reportedly taken Rs 5 crores each for the project.

Impressed with the output, Amazon Prime signed one more project with Vikram Kumar and the discussions are going on. Dhootha is a supernatural horror-thriller that has ten episodes. The release date of Dhootha will be announced soon. Before this, Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar completed a film titled Thank You and the film is announced for July 8th release.