One more rare achievement of RRR

India’s top director SS Rajamouli’s recent magnum opus RRR won the hearts of the audience. The film had a series of screenings for international audience and the response was mind-blowing. Several top Hollywood filmmakers, actors and technicians were left in wow with the film. USA’s leading publication ‘USA Today’ ranked RRR as the Best Film of the year and the film topped the list among the top ten films. “RRR boasts three hours of over-the-top adventure, high-stakes emotion, true love, great songs, wild animals and even some dance fighting. The main men NTR and Ram Charan made the film work” told USA Today.

RRR surpassed several Hollywood biggies and stood on the top. The Batman, The Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Northman, Kimi, Master and Turning Red are the other films that made it to the top ten. RRR is now available for streaming on Netflix and Zee5 (South Indian languages). The theatrical run of the film came to an end recently after which RRR is available on digital platforms.