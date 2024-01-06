x
Essence of Thandel: Naga Chaitanya at his Best

Published on January 6, 2024

Naga Chaitanya is waiting to make a strong comeback after a streak of failures. He is very confident on his upcoming film Thandel and the shoot commenced recently. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and the film happens in the coastal region of Srikakulam district. Thandel is inspired by a real life incident and is about a bunch of fishermen who get trapped by the Pakistan Navy. The Essence of Thandel is impressive to the core. Naga Chaitanya is introduced on the shores as a fisherman in a deglam role. The visuals are fantastic and so is the background score.

The essence narrates the basic plot of Thandel and Naga Chaitanya impresses with his accent and he looks perfect in the role. Geetha Arts is producing Thandel and it is the costliest attempt in Chaitanya’s career. The glimpse ends with the introduction of Sai Pallavi, the lady love of Chaitanya who waits for him when he is trapped in Pakistan. Thandel is aimed for release this year and some of the top technicians are working for the film.

