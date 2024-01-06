Ambati Rayudu to quit YSR Congress

Spread the love

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu had decided to quit the YSR Congress shortly. He said that he wanted to keep away from active politics for some time. He joined the ruling YSR Congress on December 28, 2023, in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rayudu, even before joining the YSR Congress, travelled in several districts and spoke in favour of the state government. He spoke for the Nadu-Nedu programmes in the schools and giving of tabs to the government school students.

Later, after joining the party, sources say that he aspired for the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat from the party. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had invited sitting MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu to the camp office on Friday and requested the MP to move to Guntur Lok Sabha seat. However, sources say that Krishna Devarayalu refused to move to Guntur.

The MP had complained that the government had done injustice to the Amaravati farmers, and they would not vote for him in the election. He said that the Amaravti farmers would work for his defeat in the elections and hence were not interested in Guntur Lok Sabha seat.

As Krishna Devarayalu refused to move, giving space for Ambati Rayudu to contest, the former cricketer had decided to quit the party. He said he would maintain some distance from active politics for some time.

Sources say that Ambati Rayudu too is not interested in contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. He is also equally worried about the Amaravati farmers, which form part of Guntur Lok Sabha seat. The Amaravati farmers have been holding protests for the past five years against the denial of capital status for their villages.

It is now to be seen what Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would do with Ambati Rayudu. Will the chief minister hold consultations with the cricketer and convince him to stay with the party or leave him to his decision.