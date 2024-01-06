Record deal for Devara Audio Rights

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR’s next film is Devara and the film will have its release in two parts. Koratala Siva is directing this stylish action drama and Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. T Series invested big on the audio rights of Devara and closed the deal. This is said to be the biggest ever music deal for a South Indian film apart from Pushpa: The Rule. Music sensation Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Devara.

The shooting portions of the film are expected to be completed very soon and Devara is announced for April 5th release on a pan-Indian scale. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. The first glimpse of Devara will be out on January 8th and the film is high on expectations.