More MLAs falling out of YSR Congress line

As chief minister and ruling YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is changing the MLAs from one constituency to the other and dropping some of them, there is dissidence brewing in the party. More MLAs are walking out of the party ahead of the 2024 general election giving a rude shock to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It started with Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who quit the party and MLA post two weeks ago. This was followed by MLA Anna Rambabu from Giddaluru in Prakasam district, who said that he would not contest the coming elections. He said he would speak to the media and his supporters shortly about the injustice done to him in the ruling party.

Darsi sitting MLA Maddisetti Venugopal is not happy with the leadership as Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to field former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy. Venugopal is fuming at the party leadership for the decision. He said he would take a call if the ticket was denied to him. He met the chief minister on Friday evening and had talks.

Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy had openly spoken against the party leadership. He had already declared that he would contest as an independent. He said that his wife would also contest as an independent from Rayadurgam, while he plans to contest from Kalyanadurgam constituency.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu also met the chief minister on Friday evening. Sources say that the chief minister had asked the MP to shift to Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. The MP did not accept the invitation as he was angry with the chief minister for neglecting Amaravati. He said that the Amaravati farmers would defeat him as the government had done injustice to them.

Though the chief minister insisted upon Srikrishna Devarayalu to contest from Guntur, the MP had told him that he would not move from Narasaraopet and would stay away from the contest if the ticket is denied. It is to be seen what the MP would do if he is not given the party ticket.

There are rumours in the party that the chief minister had asked Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad to move to Jaggaiahpet for which he did not accept. Vasantha is not happy with the chief minister’s decision, and it is to be seen what decision he would take.

Sources also say that the chief minister had asked Devineni Avinash to move to Mylavaram from Vijayawada East Assembly constituency to Mylavaram in the NTR district. Avinash is said to be unhappy with the decision as he had been working in the constituency for the past five years and had set the state for his victory.

There are at least a dozen MLAs in the ruling party who are looking at other parties as they are being denied the party ticket. It is to be seen how many of them would walk out of the party once the chief minister announces the list.