Kesineni to quit MP post and TDP membership shortly

Published on January 6, 2024

Kesineni to quit MP post and TDP membership shortly

Vijayawada MP from TDP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has decided to quit both the MP post and the primary membership of the TDP shortly. He took to social media on Saturday and posted on social media making his mind clear to his supporters.

Kesineni said that he would meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla shortly in Delhi and submit his resignation to the MP post. Once the resignation is accepted by the speaker, he said he would send his resignation for the primary membership of the TDP.

The MP said that there was no need for him to continue in the party when the party thought that his presence was not required. The party had told him to keep off from the Tiruvur public meeting to be addressed by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on January 7.

The meeting is planned in Tiruvur in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency as part of Telugu Desam Pilustondi Raa Kadali Raa programme of Chandrababu Naidu. Though Kesineni is representing the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, he was asked not to interfere with the public meeting.

This decision of the party had hurt the feelings of Kesineni who had made up his mind to quit the party. He is likely to contest the elections on BJP or YSR Congress tickets, if sources close to him are to be believed. He is holding talks with the leaders of the two parties and is likely to take a call once his resignation is accepted.

The MP wants to have the record of winning for the third time from the constituency. It was only Dr K L Rao who won for three consecutive terms. There are two other MPs besides Kesineni who won for two consecutive terms.

Parvathaneni Upendra and Lagadapati Rajagopal are the two MPs who won for two consecutive terms. Kesineni wants to equal the record set by Dr K L Rao in the constituency. It is to be seen if he could set the record or join Upendra and Lagadapati in the record.

