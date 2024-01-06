Official: AR Rahman on board for Ram Charan

Spread the love

AR Rahman on board for Ram Charan’s next film a sportsdrama directed by Buchi Babu and the filming starts in April this year. AR Rahman is in talks to score the music and background score for this pan-Indian film. Marking the birthday of Rahman, the makers made an official announcement today with a birthday poster. Critically acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen playing other important roles.

Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Ram Charan will be seen in a new look and will have a bulky body for his role. Rathnavelu is expected to work as the cinematographer for this untitled film.