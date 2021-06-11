Etela ends suspense on TRS and BJP!

Former health minister Etela Rajender, who was sacked by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 2, has finally made up his mind on when to quit MLA post and when to join BJP.

Etela held a press conference on June 4 and announced resignation to TRS and MLA post.

However, he did no submit his resignation to Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to quit MLA post so far.

This gave anxious moments to TRS leadership. The TRS was confused whether to wait till Etela submits resignation or complain to Speaker to disqualify him from Assembly for ‘anti party activities’. Though it became clear that he will join BJP, there was no clarity on when he will join BJP.

However, Etela has now finally decided to resign to MLA post tomorrow (June 12) and join BJP on June 14.

Etela will visit Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, Hyderabad, in front of Legislative Assembly building first and pay tributes to martyrs on Saturday.

Soon after, he will proceed to Speaker’s office in Assembly and submit his resignation letter.

Etela will join BJP on June14 in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

So, it’s now officially confirmed that Huzurabad will face bypoll within six months.