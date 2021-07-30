Etela Rajender suffers high fever, takes a break from Padayatra

Is Etela Rajender giving a break to his padayatras in Huzurabad assembly constituency? Sources said that his health condition has deteriorated due to continuous padayatras in the constituency. He is said to be suffering from high fever and leg pains. The doctors reportedly advised him to take a break from the hectic and intense padayatra for some days.

Etela, who is now on a Praja Deevena Padayatra, has become very weak. Doctors examined him at Kondapaka village in Veenavanka mandal of the Huzurabad constituency. They found that he was having high temperature due to continuously walking during the rains and hot son. Inclement weather has taken their toll on him. Relentless walking also has caused severe leg pains. The ankle is also strained. The doctors advised him immediate rest for some time.

BjP sources said that Etela’s wife Jamuna Reddy will continue with the padayatra while Etela is under rest. Once the health condition improves, Etela might rejoin the yatra, they said. Sources said that arrangements are being made for Jamuna’s Padayatra in various villages of Huzurabad constituency.

It may be recalled that Etela Rajender has resigned from the assembly due to what he called the insult caused by TRS boss KCR. Since his resignation, Etela has launched a padayatra in his constituency to reach out to his voters and supporters. The ruling TRS too has taken it as a prestige issue and has been doing everything it can in Huzurabad. Several ministers, MLAs are already camping in Huzurabad. The prestigious Dalit Bandhu too is being launched from Huzurabad only.