NGT orders probe on illegal mining by YSRCP leaders in AP!

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a serious view of the reports being published in the media about illegal mining activities undertaken by ruling YSRCP leaders in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Reports of YSRCP mining mafia looting bauxite and laterite mines in AP have created a furore in AP.

The NGT took cognizance of these reports and ordered an enquiry into the issue.

The NGT formed an inquiry committee to visit the mining sites and examine how the mining mafia violated the rules and done mining illegally.

The NGT asked the AP government to take action against violators.

It formed a committee with officials from mining and pollution control departments to probe the issue at ground level and submit a report to NGT.

The NGT asked the committee to examine how roads were laid illegally in reserve forest areas to reach mining sites and how a large number of trees were cut for the purpose.