Etela’s ‘close friends’ in TRS under KCR’s scanner!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has kept a close vigil on TRS leaders who are known to be ‘close friends’ of sacked health minister Etela Rajender, who joined BJP recently.

KCR is reportedly obtaining intelligence reports on the movements of Etela’s close friends every day.

There is a buzz in party circles that KCR is not relying just on intelligence reports but also roped in his close aides to track the movements of Etela’s close friends in TRS.

With this, several TRS leaders are tensed and avoiding personal or secret meetings and even avoiding talking over phones with a fear that their phones are tapped by intelligence officials.

These days all TRS leaders are making only WhatsApp calls with a belief that those calls are safe and can’t be recorded.

It is widely believed in TRS circles that Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan are under KCR’s scanner every day. Both these leaders are known to be ‘close friends’ of Etela in TRS.

While all other TRS leaders are competing to attack Etela to get into the good books of KCR, it’s not the case with Ranjith Reddy and Rasamayi.

Both are still adopting a silent stand on Etela. While Ranjith Reddy is known as a poultry business partner of Etela for long, Rasamayi is known as Etela’s follower since Telangana statehood agitation days.