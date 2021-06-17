Nani in talks with Kajal?

Natural Star Nani is gearing up to produce two back-to-back films: HIT 2 and Meet Cute. Both these projects have been launched recently. Meet Cute will be directed by Nani’s sister Deepthi Ghanta and will feature five actresses. As per the ongoing buzz, Kajal Aggarwal is approached for one among the lead roles in Meet Cute. The lead actresses will be finalized soon after which the shoot commences. Nivetha Thomas, Adah Sharma and Ruhani Sharma are considered for the other roles. Satyaraj will be playing a powerful role in this concept-driven film.

