‘Ethara Jenda’ song from RRR to be out 14 March

Adding fuel to the anticipations on RRR, the makers are all set to release Ethara Jenda, a song from the movie on March 14, 2022.

Featuring Ram Charan, NTR Junior and Alia Bhatt, the song with its rich visuals will be a treat to the eyes and ears, sources close to the unit say. To be shown along with the end credits, the song will be one of the highlights of RRR, they add.

The much awaited magnum opus, RRR, is all set to hit theatres the world over in 25 March. Besides Ram Charan and NTR, RRR stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

The film produced by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner has musical score by M M Keeravani.