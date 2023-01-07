Every Scene In Waltair Veerayya Is Entertaining: Bobby

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is releasing on 12th. The four songs that are out so far are sensational and all eyes are on the trailer dropping tonight. Director Bobby has interacted with media and sounded extremely confident.

“Every scene in Waltair Veerayya has entertainment in it. Chiranjeevi is a master in dances as well as comedy. If we have fun, he will take it to next level. I grow up watching that and I had it in the film,” he told.

“It’s been a trend in recent times to have a catchy hashtag. I wanted a hashtag something new and catchy and we came up with Poonakalu Loading. It perfectly matches the film. It has created a positive vibe for the film. DSP’s music already made the film a winner,” Bobby told.

“Chiranjeevi is know for his perfect judgment. He watched the film recently and confidently said it is a blockbuster. I feel proud and lucky. He hugged me like a brother. What more can a fan ask from his Demigod?,” the director emotionally said.