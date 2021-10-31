EVMs on road, VVPAT shifting creates doubts in Huzurabad!

The ruling TRS and BJP are engaged in a do-or-die battle in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, the polling for which was held on Saturday (yesterday).

The fate of candidates is now sealed in EVMs.

While the counting of votes will take place on November 2, Tuesday, the transportation of EVMs and VVPATs from polling booths to strong rooms led to tension in Huzurabad and created doubts among opposition Congres and BJP and also voters on Sunday (today).

A video showing officials shifting a VVPAT from one vehicle to another vehicle has gone viral on social media platforms.

BJP and Congress activists rushed to the spot and argued with officials. Although officials clarified that they were only shifting a VVAT which is non-functional, it failed to clear the doubts of opposition pirates who alleged that officials were resorting to these irregularities to favour ruling party TRS.

In another incident, TSRTC buses transporting EVMs to strong rooms got stuck on Jammikunta road for several hours.

A bus tyre was punctured on the road due to which all the buses were halted till the RTC staff replaced the punctured tyre with other tyre.

Opposition parties suspected foul play who alleged that it was done to manipulate EVMs in buses to favour TRS.