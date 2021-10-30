Manchi ROFL Vachayi

Great india films is going to make this a fun filled Diwali with Maruthi’s Manchi Rojulochaie premieres on Nov 3rd.

Produced by UV concepts and SKN, Manchi Rojulu Vachayi is promising to be a non-stop comedy making you LOL and ROFL through out the film. Come and laugh with your friends and family in theaters on November 3rd.

Movie is releasing in about 180 locations bringing the festival joy near to your home on big screen.

CLICK HERE to watch the trailer.

CLICK HERE for USA Theater List.

For trade inquiries contact

info@greatindiafilmsusa.com

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC