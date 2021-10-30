Pushpaka Vimanam Trailer: Fun-filled Tale

Pushpaka Vimanam, a comedy entertainer starring Anand Deverakonda, Geeth Saini, Sunil, and Saanve in the lead roles is slated for theatrical release on the 12th of November. Allu Arjun attended the trailer launch event today and he unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer promises that Pushpaka Vimanam is a fun-filled tale that has a fresh plot. The lead pair Anand and Geeth play newlyweds and things turn hysterical after the latter elopes with a body builder after marrying Anand.

Going by the trailer, Pushpaka Vimanam revolves around Anand’s tale as he faces several challenges while tracking down his wife. Related proceedings are presented in a funny manner. We don’t often see stories like these in Tollywood and Pushpaka Vimanam appears to be banking on the same.

Sunil is seen as a police officer and he too evokes fun along with Anand. The film has enough commercial elements, as implied in the trailer.

Pushpaka Vimanam is directed by Damodara and it is next in line for theatrical release. Vijay Deverakonda is presenting the film while Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapalli, and Pradeep Errabelly are producing it.