Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the biggest star of the country after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film unveiled his real potential as an actor along with his stardom. He will soon work with Atlee and Allu Arjun is charging a huge remuneration. Allu Arjun will also work with Trivikram soon. The Pushpa actor shares a great bond with top producer Dil Raju and they worked together for Arya, Parugu and Duvvada Jagannadham. Dil Raju has lost big money with his recent film Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role.

During a recent conversation with Dil Raju, Allu Arjun has offered to do a film on a priority basis if he comes with the right script. Allu Arjun has several offers from Hindi and Telugu. But he promised to do a film for Dil Raju if he gets impressed with the director and a script. Dil Raju is now on a hunt for the right script to impress Allu Arjun. If everything goes well, the combo of Allu Arjun and Dil Raju will materialize in 2027.