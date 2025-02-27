x
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju

Published on February 27, 2025 by swathy

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the biggest star of the country after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film unveiled his real potential as an actor along with his stardom. He will soon work with Atlee and Allu Arjun is charging a huge remuneration. Allu Arjun will also work with Trivikram soon. The Pushpa actor shares a great bond with top producer Dil Raju and they worked together for Arya, Parugu and Duvvada Jagannadham. Dil Raju has lost big money with his recent film Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role.

During a recent conversation with Dil Raju, Allu Arjun has offered to do a film on a priority basis if he comes with the right script. Allu Arjun has several offers from Hindi and Telugu. But he promised to do a film for Dil Raju if he gets impressed with the director and a script. Dil Raju is now on a hunt for the right script to impress Allu Arjun. If everything goes well, the combo of Allu Arjun and Dil Raju will materialize in 2027.

