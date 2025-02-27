Nani’s The Paradise going Global

Natural Star Nani has completed the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is aimed for May 1st release. The actor is currently holidaying in Europe and he will return back to Hyderabad soon. Nani is all set to team up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela again and the film has been in pre-production from more than a year. The shoot commences later this year and the glimpse of the film will be out on March 3rd.

The glimpse will be out in International languages of English, Spanish along with six Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada. This is massive for a Nani’s film. Though he planned a pan-Indian release for most of his recent releases, none of them made an impact in the neighboring languages. Dasara producer Sudhakar Cherukuri lost big money after heading for a huge release in Hindi. The film failed to recover the digital expenses in Hindi. We have to wait to see if Nani makes a global impact with The Paradise.