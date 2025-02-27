x
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nani’s The Paradise going Global

Published on February 27, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s The Paradise going Global

The Paradise

Natural Star Nani has completed the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is aimed for May 1st release. The actor is currently holidaying in Europe and he will return back to Hyderabad soon. Nani is all set to team up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela again and the film has been in pre-production from more than a year. The shoot commences later this year and the glimpse of the film will be out on March 3rd.

The glimpse will be out in International languages of English, Spanish along with six Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada. This is massive for a Nani’s film. Though he planned a pan-Indian release for most of his recent releases, none of them made an impact in the neighboring languages. Dasara producer Sudhakar Cherukuri lost big money after heading for a huge release in Hindi. The film failed to recover the digital expenses in Hindi. We have to wait to see if Nani makes a global impact with The Paradise.

