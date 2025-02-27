YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments

YSRCP MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy has been accused of illegally encroaching on hundreds of acres of government land in Rajampet and Mandapalle revenue villages. Using his political influence and muscle power, Reddy allegedly constructed a lavish estate, including private schools, a marriage hall, and even a horse stable, on the encroached land. Despite complaints, no action was taken during the YSRCP regime.

Akepati Amarnath Reddy reportedly manipulated revenue records to register the encroached land in his name and those of his family members, including his wife Akepati Jyothi, brother Akepati Anilkumar Reddy, and niece Sujan. He shuffled registrations among family members to avoid future complications, ensuring the land remained under their control.

A resident, Ganne Subba Narasayya Naidu, filed repeated complaints with the district collector, prompting an investigation. The probe revealed widespread irregularities, leading to the demolition of illegal structures and the removal of Reddy’s encroachments from the government land records. So far, 38 acres of land have been reclaimed under Section 22-A.

Akepati Amarnath Reddy allegedly threatened the district collector and other officials to halt the investigation. Despite his attempts to intimidate officials, the administration continued its efforts to reclaim the land. Akepati Amarnath Reddy approached the High Court, seeking relief, but the court delayed the hearing, allowing the administration to proceed with its actions.

The district administration is now focusing on reclaiming Akepati Amarnath Reddy’s entire estate, which was built on encroached government land. Officials have faced increased threats from Akepati Amarnath Reddy and his associates, but they remain determined to restore the land to the government.