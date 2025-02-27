x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments

YSRCP MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy has been accused of illegally encroaching on hundreds of acres of government land in Rajampet and Mandapalle revenue villages. Using his political influence and muscle power, Reddy allegedly constructed a lavish estate, including private schools, a marriage hall, and even a horse stable, on the encroached land. Despite complaints, no action was taken during the YSRCP regime.

Akepati Amarnath Reddy reportedly manipulated revenue records to register the encroached land in his name and those of his family members, including his wife Akepati Jyothi, brother Akepati Anilkumar Reddy, and niece Sujan. He shuffled registrations among family members to avoid future complications, ensuring the land remained under their control.

A resident, Ganne Subba Narasayya Naidu, filed repeated complaints with the district collector, prompting an investigation. The probe revealed widespread irregularities, leading to the demolition of illegal structures and the removal of Reddy’s encroachments from the government land records. So far, 38 acres of land have been reclaimed under Section 22-A.

Akepati Amarnath Reddy allegedly threatened the district collector and other officials to halt the investigation. Despite his attempts to intimidate officials, the administration continued its efforts to reclaim the land. Akepati Amarnath Reddy approached the High Court, seeking relief, but the court delayed the hearing, allowing the administration to proceed with its actions.

The district administration is now focusing on reclaiming Akepati Amarnath Reddy’s entire estate, which was built on encroached government land. Officials have faced increased threats from Akepati Amarnath Reddy and his associates, but they remain determined to restore the land to the government.

Next Nani’s The Paradise going Global Previous Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Latest

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Most Read

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
KTR’s Bold Statement on Delimitation

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look