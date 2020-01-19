Exclusive: Feast for Pawan fans on January 20th

It is now official that the regular shoot of Pink remake will start from tomorrow. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to films with this social drama. Sriram Venu is the director and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali would be seen in other crucial roles. Young sensation S Thaman is working on the tunes and he came up with an impressive number recently. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the single will be out tomorrow as a surprise for Pawan Kalyan’s fans on the occasion of the start of the film’s shoot.

Pawan will join the sets from February and will wrap up his portions at the earliest. The film will have five songs and the female lead beside Pawan Kalyan is currently finalized. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers and the makers are in plans to release the film during the mid of May.