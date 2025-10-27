Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn

Tollywood actor Gopichand has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. But he has films lined up. He is currently shooting for a mass entertainer directed by Sankalp and the shooting formalities will be completed by the end of this year. Gopichand has signed a thriller directed by debutant Kumar. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the film’s formal launch took place in summer this year. A major schedule of the film was planned to take place in the United Kingdom. The team locked the locations and the entire visa formalities were completed.

An entire team of 80 members were planned to fly to London and shoot for the film in September. The makers have stalled the schedule and canceled the shoot in the last minute after they completed all the visa process. A big amount of money was spent to acquire the visas and finalize the locations. BVSN Prasad prefers to shoot for his films in London because of the incentives provided by the government of the United Kingdom. It is unclear why the shoot was stalled. With nothing much to do, Gopichand moved on and allocated dates for Sankalp’s film.

Speculations say that the producers are focused on Naga Chaitanya’s project which is nearing completion. Hence, they pushed the shoot of Gopichand’s film in the UK. The director and the team are waiting for the producer’s approval to plan the schedule and acquire the dates of the actors.