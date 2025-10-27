x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Home > Movie News

Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

Published on October 27, 2025 by nymisha

Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

The Telugu people’s favourite OTT platform aha, already known for its exclusive originals, has revealed its upcoming releases. Among the highlights are the second season of the popular show 3Roses S2, the original film Chiranjeeva starring Raj Tarun scheduled for November 7th.

aha also has a gripping crime‑thriller series Dhoolpet Police Station, plus a brand‑new mystical suspense thriller. For fans also returning are shows like Chef Mantra: Project K and the blockbuster talk show Sarkaar Season 6 hosted by ever charming Sudheer.

aha has had its share of criticism in recent times for its original fiction content slipping in quality, and insiders have debated whether the platform is still able to launch compelling series. This new slate appears to be aha’s strategic response to those concerns.

With a diverse mix of thriller series, film and reality/talk show formats, the platform seems determined to reaffirm its leadership among Telugu‑OTT services. If these projects deliver, aha could well prove that it’s still the go‑to hub for Telugu original content. This is going to be a major comeback lineup for aha.

