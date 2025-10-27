x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony Release Date Sealed

Published on October 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback
image
Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn

Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony Release Date Sealed

After creating a buzz with its intriguing teaser, Allari Naresh’s upcoming thriller 12A Railway Colony is gearing up for release. The film, which promises a gripping and unconventional narrative, is showrun by Dr. Vishwanath, who has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The makers have now announced that the movie will hit theatres on November 21st, securing a solo release slot with no major competitors that week, a strategic date that could work strongly in its favor. The release date poster captures Allari Naresh in a cheerful, stylish pose, exuding energy as he performs a fun dance move surrounded by background dancers. The announcement video, filled with humor, catches attention.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and presented by Pavan Kumar, 12A Railway Colony is directed by debutant Nani Kasaragadda.

Playing the female lead opposite Naresh is Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, while Kushendar Ramesh Reddy handles the cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music.

With post-production nearing completion, the team plans to come up with regular updates.

Next Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn Previous Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu’s New District Plan Avoid Controversy?
else

TRENDING

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

Latest

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback
image
Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu’s New District Plan Avoid Controversy?
image
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures