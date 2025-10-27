Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony Release Date Sealed

After creating a buzz with its intriguing teaser, Allari Naresh’s upcoming thriller 12A Railway Colony is gearing up for release. The film, which promises a gripping and unconventional narrative, is showrun by Dr. Vishwanath, who has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The makers have now announced that the movie will hit theatres on November 21st, securing a solo release slot with no major competitors that week, a strategic date that could work strongly in its favor. The release date poster captures Allari Naresh in a cheerful, stylish pose, exuding energy as he performs a fun dance move surrounded by background dancers. The announcement video, filled with humor, catches attention.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and presented by Pavan Kumar, 12A Railway Colony is directed by debutant Nani Kasaragadda.

Playing the female lead opposite Naresh is Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, while Kushendar Ramesh Reddy handles the cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music.

With post-production nearing completion, the team plans to come up with regular updates.