Exclusive: Lucifer remake shelved

Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to take up Lucifer remake after he was impressed with the drama in the film. He asked Saaho fame Sujeeth to work on the script and the narration took place recently. Chiranjeevi was badly disappointed with the script and the narration of Sujeeth. There are speculations across the media that Sujeeth is replaced by VV Vinayak which is untrue. Going with the happenings, Chiranjeevi is in plans to shelve Lucifer remake.

On the other side, Chiranjeevi loved Bobby’s idea and wanted him to come with the final draft. Chiranjeevi will take a call on his next as per Bobby’s narration. If he gets impressed with the script, Chiranjeevi will go ahead with this project and will leave Lucifer remake behind. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project. Chiranjeevi will focus on Acharya and will complete the shoot at the earliest. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is aimed for summer 2021 release.