Exclusive: Megastar to launch 2 films in 5 days

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya and the film releases on February 4th, 2022. He is shooting for God Father and the film too releases next year. Chiranjeevi announced that he would work with KS Ravindra (Bobby) and Meher Ramesh soon. His next film with Bobby will have its official launch on November 6th in Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mass entertainer and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. The regular shoot commences next year once Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of God Father.

On November 11th, Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar will have its official launch with a pooja ceremony. Meher Ramesh is the director and AK Entertainments are the producers. A schedule is planned to be shot in a special set in Hyderabad in November. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director of Bhola Shankar and the film will release in 2023.