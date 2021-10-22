Why is Chandrababu upset with party seniors?

TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu is said to be mightily upset with the senior leaders in his party. He is said to be angry with the way they stayed lukewarm during the recent attacks on the TDP offices by YSRCP workers. He found that barring Atchen Naidu and a handful of other leaders, no leader of any importance has joined the TDP protests.

He is also livid that the state-wide bandh call that he gave ended up as a damp squib. In many places, the TDP leaders did not take to streets and enforce the bandh. The reports from various districts revealed that the local satraps did not even make an attempt to make the bandh a success. He was also unhappy that the TDP leaders did not have a contingency plan ready even as they were aware that they would be house-arrested.

An angry Chandrababu reportedly spoke to several senior leaders and asked them as to why they remained unmoved at such a critical time. He said they should have shown motivational leadership and inspired the cadre.

.It may be recalled that earlier too, the TDP leaders offered only token protests and left the scene the moment the media clicked their photographs. As a result, the protest programmes called by the party fizzled out. Chandrababu did not want this to happen in case of the protests against the vandalism in the party offices. But the senior leaders were lukewarm to the calls given by the party.