Jagapathi Babu’s grand Bollywood Debut on Cards

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu is quite busy and is juggling between the various industries in South. There are speculations about his Bollywood debut and the actor is all set for a grand debut in Hindi. Bollywood’s top director Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to direct his next and the film features Farhan Akhtar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Jagapathi Babu is finalized as the lead antagonist in this film.

This untitled project is an adventurous film and Farhan Akhtar plays a Forest Officer. The entire film will be shot abroad. Ashutosh’s recent attempts ended up as flops at the Hindi box-office. On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu is busy with several Telugu movies and he is the highest-paid character actor currently.